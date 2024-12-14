Seattle Mariners Sign Intriguing Prospect Sauryn Lao to Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners have continued to add to their minor league system over the past several weeks.
The Mariners signed pitchers like Yunior Marte and Adonis Media to minor league deals with spring training invites early in the offseason. They also drafted four prospects in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft at the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas on Dec. 11.
Seattle also added another intriguing name recently.
The Mariners signed pitcher Sauryn Lao to a minor league deal on Dec. 7. The transaction was reported on Dec. 12 by @MLBRosterMoves_ on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Lao was previously a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization from 2015-2024. He was an international signing out of the Dominican Republic.
Lao finished 2024 with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He made 40 total appearances, split evenly among the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He had a 3.74 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched.
Despite Lao's nine years as a contracted professional baseball player, he's only been pitching for two years.
Lao spent his first seven seasons as an infielder and played first, second and third base as well as shortstop before moving to the mound in 2023.
Lao's splits in Double-A and Triple-A were drastically different. He had a 1.90 ERA in Double-A compared to a 5.22 ERA in Oklahoma City.
But that was still a significant improvement than 2023, where he finished the year with a 5.25 ERA in nine appearances at the High-A level and a 10.13 ERA in two appearances in Double-A.
According to his player page on milb.com, Lao will start with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Based on how he's progressed in his two years a pitcher, Lao has potential to be a decent reliever. And the Seattle coaching staff might be able to help Lao take major steps in his development.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
