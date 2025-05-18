Seattle Mariners Pitcher George Kirby Rejoins Team on Road Trip as Injury Return Looms
After making his third rehab start on Friday night, Seattle Mariners All-Star George Kirby could be ready to return to the rotation.
The initial expectation was that Kirby would make two or three rehab outings before being activated off the injured list. Comments made by Seattle general manager Justin Hollander left the possibility for Kirby to remain in Tacoma. He's been out with shoulder inflammation since March 7.
According to a recent report, it seems like the Mariners are adhering to the original three-start timeline. Per a post on "X" from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Kirby has rejoined Seattle, which is currently on the third game of a 10-game road trip.
Kramer also said in his report that there's no word yet on when Kirby will rejoin the rotation or how the team will order the starting rotation against the Chicago White Sox, who will play Seattle in a three-game series beginning at 4:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
Kirby has posted a 7.20 ERA across his three rehab starts with the Triple-A Rainiers. He's struck out 13 batters in 10 innings pitched and has allowed eight earned runs on 15 hits (three home runs). His pitch count was at 64 pitches (48 strikes) in his most recent rehab start. His fastball maxed out at 97.5 mph.
Kirby had a 3.53 ERA in 2024 with 179 strikeouts. He tossed 191 innings across 33 starts.
Kirby's return will mark the beginning of a positive turn for the Mariners' injury woes this season. The club used seven starting pitchers all of 2024 and has already used that many this year. Jhonathan Diaz presumably will get a start next week, which would make eight. And Kirby would make nine when he returns.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SECURE SERIES WIN WITH 4-1 VICTORY OVER PADRES: The Mariners won the 10th series of their last 12 in the first leg of a 10-game road trip. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SHORTSTOP J.P. CRAWFORD MAKES FRANCHISE HISTORY IN LATEST GAME: The Mariners longest-tenured position player moved up the club record books in an incredible category after his home run against the San Diego Padres on Friday. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: GEORGE KIRBY LOOKS READY FOR ACTIVATION FROM IL: The Seattle Mariners former All-Star starting pitcher hit several physical benchmarks in his latest rehab outing with Triple-A Tacoma. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.