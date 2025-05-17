Seattle Mariners Shortstop J.P. Crawford Makes Franchise History After Latest Game
The Seattle Mariners have defied expectations many fans and media on the outside had for them this season. They had a 24-19 record and led the American League West by 1.5 games entering Saturday. And starting shortstop J.P. Crawford has been a big reason for the Mariners' early-season success.
Crawford has scored 19 runs this season and has hit four doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 41 games. He's slashed .278/.385/.389 with a .774 OPS this season. He had a 14% walk-rate, which ranks in the 89th percentile of the league, according to Baseball Savant.
Crawford's fourth home run came in Seattle's 5-1 win against the San Diego Padres on Friday. It came on the first pitch of the game.
Crawford's home run gave the Mariners valuable early momentum in the first of a daunting 10-game road trip. It also moved him up the franchise record books in an incredible category.
Crawford's lead-off homer on Friday was the 14th of his career. That's the second-most lead-off home runs in Seattle history behind 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki (37).
It was also Crawford's seventh career homer that's come on the first pitch, which is also second-most in franchise history, also behind Suzuki (nine).
Crawford has been the Mariners' lead-off hitter for a large chunk of his career, but began the season batting in the nine-hole. Victor Robles became Seattle's lead-off hitter last year while Crawford was on the injured list with a broken right pinky. Crawford was slotted back in the role soon after Robles suffered a left shoulder fracture on April 6.
