Seattle Mariners' Pitching Faced a Rare and Historic Lineup Challenge on Tuesday Night
Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Logan Evans delivered an eight-inning gem on Tuesday night as the M's defeated the Washington Nationals 9-1 at T-Mobile Park.
What's even more impressive is that he did it against a historically left-handed lineup, according to @MarinersPR:
- This marked the 3rd time in Mariners history that the opposing lineup has started all lefties or switch hitters (also: vs. CHW on 4/10/88 and vs. DET on 7/29/03).
Evans carved through the Nats' lineup, doing it in amazingly efficient fashion. He had thrown just 53 pitches through six innings and finished with 88. James Wood brought in the only run of the day for Washington, as he hit a solo homer in the fourth inning. Eduard Bazardo closed out the ninth inning, preserving the rest of the bullpen for the next two games against the National League East rivals.
Offensively, the Mariners had a big day in the power department, as Julio Rodriguez hit his 10th homer of the year and Cal Raleigh connected on blasts No. 18 and 19. He's now leading the American League in homers, one ahead of Aaron Judge heading into play on Wednesday.
The Mariners and Nationals will be at it again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. The M's will send George Kirby to the mound for his second start of the season. He had missed the entire season with shoulder inflammation but returned last Thursday against Houston.
Trevor Williams will take the ball for Washington. He's 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the M's series loss in Houston and what we learned from it. Is he happy or disappointed at the 6-4 road trip given how it ended? And, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller both offered some interesting remarks after recent live bullpen sessions. What can we take away? And Connor Webb, AKA "The Couch GM" joins the show to discuss his rise to prominence in the M's social media sphere. CLICK HERE:
WILL GILBERT BE GILBERT? After a recent live session, Logan Gilbert offered some remarks that M's fans should absolutely take into account as he works to return from injury. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE LOADING: Andres Munoz, who enters play on Wednesday with a 0.00 ERA, is nearing a personal and historic milestone that he's likely to achieve in his next outing. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.