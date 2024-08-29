Seattle Mariners' Pitching Staff is Only One in Baseball to Accomplish This Feat in 2024
If the Seattle Mariners are going to make the playoffs in 2024, it's going to be on the strength of their starting pitching. The group of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Bryan Woo is the best collection of starters in all of baseball, capable of giving the team length and a chance to win most times out.
How good has the M's staff been? Check out these league-leading numbers from Mariners PR:
Seattle has 4 pitchers with 14+ quality starts and 5 with 9+: Logan Gilbert (21 QS, most in MLB), Luis Castillo (17, T-9th) ,George Kirby (16, 12th), Bryce Miller (14, T-15th) and Bryan Woo (9), making them the only starting rotation in the Majors to meet both those criteria.
Castillo almost added another quality start to his ledger on Wednesday, tossing 5.2 innings in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He gave up just two runs and the M's won, 6-2.
Seattle is now 68-66 on the season and they trail the Houston Astros by 3.5 games in the American League West race. They also trail the Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games in the wild card race. However, they'd have to jump both the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers to get there. All three teams have the tiebreakers over Seattle.
The M's will be back on the field on Friday after an off-day on Thursday. They'll take on the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT down in Anaheim.
The Angels are in last place in the division.
