Seattle Mariners Place Pitchers George Kirby, Troy Taylor, Matt Brash on Injured List
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners formally announced their 26-man roster to begin the season the morning of opening day. There weren't any big surprises on who made the team, but there was confirmation that three of the Mariners better pitchers would begin the season on the injured list.
According to a news release sent out by the team, starting pitcher George Kirby and relievers Matt Brash and Troy Taylor will all begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Kirby is out with right shoulder inflammation, Brash is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery and Taylor is recovering from a right lat strain suffered in the offseason.
Kirby was shut down on March 7 with his injury. Brash missed all of 2024 with his ailment but made an appearances and threw 0.2 innings in Seattle's Cactus League finale against the San Diego Padres on March 24. Taylor threw a live bullpen toward the end of big league camp.
The Mariners are adamant that Kirby being out is precautionary and his injury isn't expected to be a long-term concern. He'll be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. Brash is expected to be back by late April or early May per offseason comments from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. Taylor is expected to be back around the same time as Brash.
Brash led Seattle in appearances in 2023 with 78 and had a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched. Taylor made his debut in mid-August for the Mariners last year and finished with a 3.72 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched across 21 appearances.
Kirby is a former All-Star (2023) and posted a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched across 33 starts last year.
All three pitchers will provide a big boost to the staff when they return.
