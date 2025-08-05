Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Played Among Most Embarrassing Games in Team History on Aug. 5, 2001

August 5, 2001: A day that will forever live in infamy for the Seattle Mariners.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners former relief pitcher Kazuhiro Sasaki (22) throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Safeco Field. Seattle defeated Chicago, 4-3 in 2016.
The 2001 Seattle Mariners were the greatest regular season team in American League history, going a whopping 116-46.

With a great rotation led by Jamie Moyer and Freddy Garcia, a bullpen led by Kazuhiro Sasaki and Jeff Nelson, and a lineup anchored by Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez, Seattle barreled through the American League West en route to the American League Championship Series.

However, as historically good as the season was for Seattle, it also featured one of the worst games in Mariners history.

It was on this date (Aug. 5) in 2001 that the Mariners blew two separate 12-run leads against the-then Cleveland Indians, losing 15-14 on ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball.' Had the Mariners won that game, they could have (in theory) set the all-time major league wins record of 117.

Here's how it happened:

Mariners get up big early

Seattle got up 4-0 in the top of the second on a double by Mike Cameron, a double by Tom Lampkin and a single by Ichiro.

Seattle added eight more runs in the top of the third on a double by Cameron, a single by Carlos Guillen, a sac fly by Ichiro, an error and a single by John Olerud.

Cleveland scores first runs

In the bottom of the fourth, Cleveland picked up two runs to make it 12-2 as Jim Thome connected on a two-run homer.

Former Cleveland player Jim Thome before game seven of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive
Seattle scores again

The Mariners made it 14-2 on a single by Ed Sprague and a groundout by Al Martin. The Mariners had replaced some starters at this point, with Sprague replacing Olerud.

Cleveland comes back

Russell Branyan hit a solo home run in the seventh to make it 14-3 before Jolbert Cabrera singled in two runs to make it 14-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cleveland picked up four more, with Thome and Marty Cordova homering, and Omar Vizquel bringing in a run on a single.

The Mariners still led 14-9 in the bottom of the ninth. There were two outs in the ninth when Einer Diaz singled in two runs to make it 14-11. The Mariners went to closer Kazuhiro Sasaki, who gave up a single and a triple, making it 14-14.

Extra innings

The Mariners went quietly in the 10th and the 11th before Cabrera singled off Jose Paniagua to win the game 15-14.

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

  • The loss dropped the Mariners to a still absurd 80-31 on the season.
  • The Mariners and Cleveland would meet in the ALDS that season, with the Mariners winning in five games
  • The Mariners had 17 hits compared to Cleveland's 23 and the game took four hours and 11 minutes

