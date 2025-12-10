Mariners should pursue Japanese Superstar to replace free agent Eugenio Suarez

While the Seattle Mariners have had success this offseason, re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor to a multi-year deal and adding depth for the bullpen, there's still much more work to do. Entering Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, the team's front office had some important tasks to address. The collection of officials, representing all 30 MLB teams, will conclude their meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, tomorrow.

The defending AL West Champions have some potential positions that will likely be manned by replacements in 2026. That starts on the infield, where a couple of their heavy home run hitters are still a part of the free agency frenzy. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and second baseman Jorge Polanco are on the block.

With both players receiving astronomical deals by their MLB counterparts, it's doubtful that the M's can re-sign both players. It's been rumored that their priority now is bringing back Polanco. That leaves a huge gap to fill on the left side of the infield.

According to Mark Feinsand, "Munetaka Murakami is expected to be posted this offseason, bringing one of Japan's best power hitters to the Majors."



Munetaka Murakami, a third baseman who played for the Yakult Swallows in the Japan League last season, has become an intriguing option. The 25-year-old hits left-handed and throws right, and he has been drawing interest from several MLB clubs already, most notably the Cubs, Mets, and Yankees.

However, Murakami has also indicated a desire to play on the West Coast, which would make the Mariners a fit. It also doesn't hurt that Japanese legend Ichiro Suzuki is still involved with the team, as he's considered a groundbreaking player from the Land of the Rising Sun and a hero in his native country. His positive transition to the Majors via Seattle could prove to be the tipping point for Munetaka Murakami to choose the Emerald City.

Murakami has hit .270, with 240 HR, over 600 RBIs, and a .945 OPS in Nippon Professional Baseball. His 2022 season was memorable was historic for many reasons. He set a single-season NPB record, while winning the Central League Triple Crown and MVP. It was his second-straight Most Valuable Player Award, as he repeated in 2023.

Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off home run last night and watched every second of it



He's also one of the most popular players in the Far East, with the Japanese fans referring to him as akami-sama, or “a god.” While that doesn't necessarily equate to success on the field, it's huge in terms of marketing to the Asian fan base again. That extra revenue doesn't hurt any team... let alone one with long-reaching ties to the island country.

Based on some of the offers that Suarez has been receiving, he's probably not the best investment right now. But if the Mariners can retain Polanco at second and sign Murakami to play third, they will certainly be favored to pass their 90-win season of a year ago.

