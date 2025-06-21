Seattle Mariners Possible Trade Target Hits Historic Home Runs on Friday Night
Former Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez made some excellent history on Friday night as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 14-8 at Coors Field.
Suarez went 4-for-6 in the win with two homers and three RBIs. The latter home run was the 300th of his career.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Eugenio Suarez is the 5th player since 2005 to hit his 299th and 300th homers in the same game, joining:
6/27/23 J.D. Martinez
7/22/12 Miguel Cabrera
9/14/11 Carlos Beltran
7/31/05 Jason Giambi
h/t @EliasSports
Suarez, 33, is hitting .246 this season with 24 homers and 65 RBIs. A 12-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, and Diamondbacks, he also has 896 career RBIs. His 65 RBIs currently lead the big leagues.
Suarez played with the Mariners for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, helping Seattle break the drought and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2001, but the M's dealt him to Arizona before the 2024 campaign.
The move was billed as a way to alleviate the team's strikeout concerns, but was likely just a salary move to free up payroll. A free agent at the end of 2025, Suarez has been linked to the Mariners at the looming trade deadline.
However, it's unclear if Arizona will actually sell, considering they are 38-37 and still in the National League wild card race.
If Suarez was made available, he would make perfect sense for the Mariners, as he could play third base or designated hitter and help bring some impact into the middle of the lineup.
