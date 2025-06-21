Seattle Mariners Possible Trade Target Hits Historic Home Runs on Friday Night

Eugenio Suarez is the 5th player since 2005 to hit his 299th and 300th homers in the same game, joining:



6/27/23 J.D. Martinez

7/22/12 Miguel Cabrera

9/14/11 Carlos Beltran

7/31/05 Jason Giambi



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/E3OXcvCnGe