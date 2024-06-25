Seattle Mariners Promote Top 100 Prospect Up The Minor League Ladder

Cuban top prospect Lazaro Montes (19) was promoted to @EverettAquaSox, High-A, per sources.



He posted .309 AVG, 13 HR, 72 RBI (lead) in 65 games with Modesto Nuts at Single-A this season.



He is the #82 prospect in baseball according to @MLBPipeline. pic.twitter.com/9mcmYhiusQ