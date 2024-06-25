Seattle Mariners Promote Top 100 Prospect Up The Minor League Ladder
While the Seattle Mariners were suffering a horrific defeat on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the minor league system was busy getting some excellent news in that top prospect Laz Montes has been promoted.
Per Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero on social media:
Cuban top prospect Lazaro Montes (19) was promoted to @EverettAquaSox, High-A, per sources.
He posted .309 AVG, 13 HR, 72 RBI (lead) in 65 games with Modesto Nuts at Single-A this season.
He is the #82 prospect in baseball according to @MLBPipeline.
Montes was part of a stacked Modesto roster that won the first half of the Cal League's regular season. With that, they automatically clinched a playoff spot. They also won the Cal League last year, with Montes being part of that late-season run. This year, he paired with Jonny Farmelo and Colt Emerson to make up an incredible trio of prospects for Modesto but both players are currently injured, with Farmelo being out for the year (Torn ACL).
As the Mariners look for ways to improve at the trade deadline this year, Montes will undoubtedly be desired by other clubs but the M's will do their best to hold onto him. While he's ranked No. 82 by MLBPipeline, he's also one of seven M's prospects in the Top 100 at Baseball America.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Nothing stood out more than his raw power, which has legitimate 80-grade potential based on multiple exit velocity readings beyond 110 mph, thanks mostly to swinging at the right pitches. The obvious comparison -- one that he's publicly made himself -- is to fellow Cuba native Yordan Alvarez. Both trained with famed hitting instructor Aldo Marrero as amateurs.
The Mariners will take on the Rays again on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m. PT.
