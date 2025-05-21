Seattle Mariners Promote Veteran Hurler to Active Roster to Strengthen Bullpen
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners made one roster move on Wednesday before the series finale against the Chicago White Sox, promoting veteran right-hander Jesse Hahn to the active roster.
In a corresponding move, 37-year-old Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment, as has become customary after he pitches.
Lawrence threw five solid innings for the M's on Tuesday, but suffered the loss as Seattle lost 1-0 at Rate Field.
As for Hahn, he's 35 years old and an eight-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Mariners. He's 19-22 lifetime with a 4.17 ERA. He made two appearances for the Mariners earlier in the season, going 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA in four innings.
It's unclear how long that Hahn will be on the roster, as manager Dan Wilson announced that All-Star starter George Kirby will be activated on Thursday before the team's series opener against the Houston Astros. He'll make his first start of the season after being shut down in spring training with right shoulder inflammation.
Emerson Hancock will pitch on Friday night with Bryan Woo going on Saturday.
The M's enter play on Wednesday at 27-20 overall and in first place in the American League West. They'll finish out the series with the White Sox at 11:10 a.m. PT before heading off to Houston.
Logan Evans will take the ball for Seattle while Shane Smith pitches for Chicago. Evans is coming off a six-inning start against the Padres last Friday night, a game in which the M's won 5-1.
