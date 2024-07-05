Seattle Mariners Prospect Puts On Dominant Performance on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners' farm system has continued to impress throughout the year. They most recently had eight prospects featured on Baseball America's Top 100 list — the most of any team. A prospect not featured on that list is outfielder Bill Knight — who put on an absolute showcase at the plate for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on Thursday night.
In an 8-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays' High-A club, Vancouver Canadians, Knight went 2-for-3 with two home runs, scored three times, stole a base, was hit by a pitch and had four RBIs.
Knight this season is hitting .205 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a .712 OPS in 67 games and 234 at-bats — all with the AquaSox.
Knight was a 2022 10th-round draft pick for Seattle out of Mercer College. He worked his way up to High-A ball by 2023. Knight was assigned to the the Mariners' Double-A Arkansas Travelers to end the season, but started the 2024 year back down in Everett. He made it through just under a month of spring training this season before being assigned to the prospects roster on March 21.
The AquaSox have had no shortage of power hitters on the team this season. RJ Schreck (11), Jared Sundstrom (10) and Josh Hood (9) are the top three home run hitters in the Northwest League as of Friday. Knight is tied for fourth in the league with his aforementioned eight.
The AquaSox are 8-5 in the second half of the Northwest League schedule behind the Canadians and the Colorado Rockies' High-A Spokane Indians.
