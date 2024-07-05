Seattle Mariners Claim Former New York Mets Player Off Waivers
The Seattle Mariners added some depth in the outfield by picking up Duke Ellis off waivers from the New York Mets on Thursday.
Ellis will report to the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Ellis was designated for assignment by the Mets on June 30 after playing two games for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Before his brief stint in the Mets farm system, the former Texas Longhorn spent more than three seasons with the Chicago White Sox after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Ellis was selected to the White Sox' 40-man roster before the start of this year and played eight games for them. He went 0-for-8 with four stolen bases before being DFA'd by Chicago on June 16.
He also played 39 games for the White Sox' Double-A affiliate this season and posted a .258 batting average with a home run, 12 RBI and 34 stolen bases.
It seems unlikely that Ellis will get to the M's this season, as the team already has Julio Rodriguez, Luke Raley, Dom Canzone and Mitch Haniger in the outfield. Furthermore, Dylan Moore and Josh Rojas can play the outfield if needed. Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase are waiting in Triple-A.
However, should the team desire to call him up, he could be a weapon on the bases. He was 34-for-35 in stolen bases in Birmingham.
