Seattle Mariners Have 8 Prospects in Latest Top 100 List From Baseball America
The Seattle Mariners' farm system is getting more and more recognition and hype. Baseball America released it's latest top 100 prospect list on Wednesday and the list featured eight Mariners, the most representation by any team on the list.
The list features a lot of the usual suspects that Seattle fans have come to know. Infielder Colt Emerson is the highest Mariner on the list at No. 13, outfielder Lazaro Montes is No. 29, infielder Cole Young is No. 41, outfielder Jonny Farmelo is No. 61, catcher Harry Ford clocks in at No. 72, first baseman Tyler Locklear makes an appearance at No. 79, right-handed pitcher Logan Evans is right behind him at No. 80 and shortstop Felnin Celesten rounds out Seattle's featured prospects at No. 95.
Ford and Young were both selected on Tuesday to represent the Mariners in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13.
Emerson, Ford and Young have been continuously looked upon favorably by outside evaluators. Locklear has already gotten some major league time with the Mariners this year and showed some promise during his brief stint under the bright lights.
Locklear recorded his first major league home run in a 3-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox on June 13.
Evans, a 2023 12th-round pick out of Pittsburgh, has already advanced to the Mariners' AA-affiliate (the Arkansas Travelers) and has played all of 2024 at that level. In 20 appearances with the Travelers, Evans has an 8-2 record with a 2.04 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.
Montes is another fast-riser. In just a couple months the Cuban signee has catapulted himself in the discussion of one of the better power hitters in the minors. In six games with Seatle's High-A affilate Everett AquaSox, he's batting .360 with a home run, five RBIs and two doubles. He has 14 home runs on the year across multiple levels.
The Mariners are no doubt excited about the continued recognition and development of their prospects. A solid foundation for the future is a luxury not many teams have.
The downside of this is that, with the July 30 trade deadline looming, more franchises are starting to realize what Seattle has.
And that will make any potential trade opportunities come at a higher asking price — at least at the beginning of discussions.
But for now Seattle fans can sit back and enjoy the luxury and bragging rights that comes with having the most top 100 prospects in baseball, per one outlet.
