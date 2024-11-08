Seattle Mariners Prospect Jared Sundstrom Continues to Rake at Arizona Fall League
A lot of the attention paid to the Seattle Mariners in the offseason will be regarding what moves the club makes to improve their major league team.
And until baseball officially starts up again, a lot of the focus on the minor leaguers will be regarding who gets spring training invites and who, if anyone, gets traded away.
But before the Mariners make any significant moves, there's been several prospects who've been impressing in the Arizona Fall League.
Several Seattle minor leaguers have been competing with the Peoria Javelinas in the AFL and have shown some encouraging signs in the month-long league. Colt Emerson's AFL stint ended early due to a minor hamstring issue. He finished batting .370 (20-for-54) with nine doubles, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 13 games played.
But Emerson hasn't been the only Mariners hitter that's been turning heads.
Outfielder Jared Sundstrom has shown a remarkable amount of power in 18 games played, and he provided the latest example of that on Thursday.
Sundstrom hit his third home run of the AFL on Thursday. Per a tweet from Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners on "X"), Sundstrom's grand slam went 420 feet with an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour.
Sundstrom is hitting .258 (16-for-62) with his aforementioned three home runs and 14 RBIs in 18 games played in the AFL.
All three of Sundstrom's homers have traveled at least 420 feet. His first long ball went 449 feet and his second went 432 feet.
Sundstrom played all of 2024 (112 games) with Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox. He hit .263 with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and stole 26 bases in 2024.
Sundstrom is ranked as the organization's No. 29 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
