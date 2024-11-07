Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Teoscar Hernandez Drawing Interest From AL East Clubs
A former Seattle Mariners outfielder could be in for a big pay day in free agency.
Former Mariners and recent Los Angeles Dodgers (and 2024 World Series champion) slugger Teoscar Hernandez is in a much better situation in this offseason than last.
After the 2023 season, Hernandez's only year with the Mariners, the team didn't give him a qualifying offer, leading him to sign a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers in free agency.
Hernandez, who ended up winning the 2024 All-Star Game Home Run Derby, parlayed that deal into a successful season. He batted .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2024. Los Angeles rewarded Hernandez by tendering him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer.
That move gave the former Seattle outfielder security to fall back on as he tries to find a longer deal in free agency. And according to a recent report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Hernandez could find that home with a contender from the American League East.
According to Morosi, the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox have both expressed interest in Hernandez, who played in the AL East for the better part of six years as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays from 2017-2022.
As reported in Morosi's tweet on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), both the Red Sox and Orioles have a similar need for right-handed power.
Hernandez would also likely be used commonly as a designated hitter for both teams. Baltimore's go-to designated hitter/outfielder from 2024 Anthony Santander is a free agent and Boston's designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida is left-handed.
Hernandez played one year with the Mariners in 2023 and hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
Hernandez is viewed in many circles as the second-best outfielder available in free agency behind superstar Juan Soto. And that might end up getting Hernandez a contract much bigger than the qualifying offer Los Angeles offered him.
Hernandez has a market value of three years, $71.265 million ($23.8 million AAV), according to Spotrac.
