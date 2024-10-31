Seattle Mariners Prospect Hits Second Monster Homer in Arizona Fall League
The Seattle Mariners prospects have been hard at work in Arizona the last month with High Performance Camp and the Arizona Fall League.
The Arizona Fall League, in particular, has yielded a lot of success for the Mariners minor leaguers.
A lot of the attention has been paid to Colt Emerson, who's competing with the Peoria Javelinas. Seattle's No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline leads the AFL with nine doubles, is 10th in the league in batting average .370 and is tied for fourth with 20 hits.
Emerson hasn't been the only Mariners prospect that's been impressing with Peoria.
Jared Sundstrom went 1-for-3 with a home run during a 9-7 loss to the Glendale Desert Dogs on Tuesday. His one hit was a two-RBI home run.
Sundstrom's homer was his second in the AFL. His long ball on Tuesday went 432 feet. Both of his home runs during the AFL have gone at 430 feet. His first one had a distance of 449.
Sundstrom is hitting .263 with his aforementioned two homers, a double, a triple and 10 RBIs in the AFL.
Sundstrom was drafted in the 10th round by Seattle in 2023. He spent all of 2024 with the organization's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox.
Sundstrom batted .263 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs in 112 games played in Everett.
Between the High Performance Camp and the Arizona Fall League, it's looked like a successful offseason for the organization's prospects so far.
The Mariners already have one of the best farm systems in baseball. And early looks indicate that it could be even better in 2025.
