Seattle Mariners Prospect Ty Cummings Having a Solid Year With Everett AquaSox
The Seattle Mariners farm system has continued to progress and develop as the 2024 season has gone on.
The Mariners are among the most-represented teams in top 100 lists from ESPN, Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and Bleacher Report and could have even more prospects jump into those rankings by season's end.
One of those players is Seattle pitcher Ty Cummings.
Cummings was a 2023 seventh-round draft pick for the Mariners out of Campbell.
Cummings made his professional debut this season and started immediately with the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox.
Since debuting in the Pacific Northwest — Cumming' role as a starter has been clear. And he's impressed.
Cummings has made 21 starts for Everett this season. In the hurler's 21 outings — he has a 4.15 ERA and has 105 strikeouts in 99.2 innings pitched.
Cummings' plus-four ERA is due to some struggles he had early in the season. In his first nine starts — he allowed at least five earned runs in three of them.
Since then, Cummings has hit his stride.
He's stuck out at least five batters in his last seven starts — including one on July 24 where he struck out 10 batters in just four innings pitched.
Baseball America had the following scouting report on Cummings on draft night in 2023:
"He is a sinker/slider pitcher who attacks hitters with a 93-94 mph fastball that has been up to 97 and features around 20 inches of horizontal break. He has driven ground balls at a 60% clip with the fastball, and uses an 81-85 mph slider as his primary swing-and-miss pitch."
Seattle is pretty confident in its starting rotation of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert. And Emerson Hancock has been used as the emergency call-up when someone in the rotation has been hurt, but it's always good to have depth.
Brandyn Garcia and Logan Evans both are with the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers and look to be next in line when spots open on the Mariners' rotation.
But Cummings might find himself in that mix as well with how much he's shown in just his first professional season.
