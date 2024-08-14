Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Hits First Professional Home Run in Pacific Northwest
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball and have made a lot of recent moves in the last couple of weeks that fans should be (and are) excited for.
Several Mariners rookies debuted with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts, multiple pitching prospects have won weekly honors and one of the team's top prospects — Colt Emerson — was promoted to the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox at only 19 years-old.
Emerson has played six games so far with Everett. His first home game was on Tuesday.
In Emerson's first professional game in the Pacific Northwest — Emerson hit his first home run with the AquaSox.
Emerson was drafted by Seattle in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. And he's managed to progress quickly in the team's farm system despite going through multiple injuries.
According to a tweet from @MiLBMariners, Emerson has hit .315 with with five home runs and 40 RBIs while scoring 68 times in 71 professional games. That's not including his stretch during the California League playoffs where he hit .550 with a 1.291 OPS during the Nuts championship run a season ago.
And that's just Emerson's offense that has gotten recognition. Emerson has played second base, third base and shortstop in his short professional career so far and has helped turn 32 double plays this season alone. He's helped turn 30 at shortstop.
And Emerson has started to receive recognition across league circles for his season.
Emerson recently was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners farm system and the No. 30 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline's latest rankings. He's ranked the No. 1 Seattle prospect and No. 14 prospect overall according to Baseball America.
In an article published by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer — Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole said the following about Emerson:
"His compete and his motor stand out the most. He loves the game and loves working to get better as a player. When you pair that with him being a really excited player, it's exciting."
Emerson is projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline. In just one year, Emerson has likely already put himself in the Seattle's long-term plans in the infield. And he's still only getting started.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PITCHER WINS WEEKLY AWARD: Seattle Mariners prospect Logan Evans was named the Texas League pitcher of the week after a stellar start with the Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT IMPRESSES IN PRO DEBUT: The Seattle Mariners 2024 13th-round draft pick Brandon Eike had two hits including a home run in his professional debut with the team's Low-A Modesto Nuts on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT SUFFERS SEASON-ENDING INJURY: Seattle Mariners prospect Felnin Celesten had surgery to clear out an old injury and is set to return for offseason workouts in the fall, according to Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady