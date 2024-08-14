Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Hits First Professional Home Run in Pacific Northwest

Colt Emerson in the first 71 games of his professional career:



.315/.454/.464/.919, 84H, 23 2B, 1 3B, 5HR, 68R, 40RBI, 57BB, 51K, 13HBP, 2SF, 16/18 SB.



Not included are his 4 postseason games when he hit .550/.591/.700/1.291 in Modesto’s 2023 championship run.