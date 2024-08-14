Seattle Mariners Prospect Putting Up Impressive Stats With Everett AquaSox
The Seattle Mariners have seen several key prospects make noticeable jumps in their development this season.
Many 2024 draft picks have already made their professional debuts with Mariners affiliates and many past draft picks have been promoted. One prospect — Troy Taylor — made his major league debut after getting promoted from the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers and has made two appearances already.
And one prospect — Michael Arroyo — has been one of the most dependable players in the Seattle farm system.
Arroyo was signed by the Mariners in 2022 out of Colombia and made quick progress. He was assigned to the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts after just two months in the rookie league. He spent the rest of the 2023 season and the first two months of this season with the Nuts.
Arroyo was promoted to Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on June 25 this season and has continued to impress.
In 38 games with Everett — Arroyo has hit .291 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. In total this season — he's hit .283 with 19 home runs and 76 RBIs.
Arroyo has been one of the most dependable and consistent Mariners prospects this season and he has another stat to prove it.
According to a tweet from @MiLBMariners — Arroyo has reached base safely in 88 of 98 games this season. He has an on-base percentage of .405 this season and an overall OPS of .915. His on-base percentage ranks third on the team for players with at least 30 games played and ranks his OPS is second on the team in the same criteria according to milb.com.
Arroyo is ranked as the No. 9 Seattle prospect according to Baseball America and the No. 12 team prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Arroyo is projected for a 2027 call-up. He plays primarily the middle infield spots which might create a potential log jam down the road when prospects Cole Young, Colt Emerson and Felnin Celesten get to the call-up stage.
But Arroyo has been proving himself to be a multi-faceted hitter. And if he can continue to be as consistent as he has been — He could carve out a role for himself with Seattle down to road.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PROSPECT WINS WEEKLY HONOR: Seattle Mariners prospect Logan Evans was named the Texas League pitcher of the week after a stellar start with the Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HEAVILY FEATURED IN LATEST ESPN TOP 100: According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Seattle Mariners now have five prospects in the Top 100. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT IMPRESSES IN PRO DEBUT: The Seattle Mariners 2024 13th-round draft pick Brandon Eike had two hits including a home run in his professional debut with the team's Low-A Modesto Nuts on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady