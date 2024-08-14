Seattle Mariners Prospect Putting Up Impressive Stats With Everett AquaSox

Michael Arroyo has reached base safely in 88 of 98 games played in 2024.



98G, .283/.405/.510/.915, 111H, 18 2B, 7 3B, 19HR, 84R, 76RBI, 65BB, 110K, 20HBP, 7SF, 11/13 SB.



Doesn’t turn 20 until after the season.