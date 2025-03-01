Seattle Mariners Provide Small Health Update on Possible Standout Reliever
The Seattle Mariners figure to have a better bullpen in 2025 than they did in 2024.
Last year, the unit was taxed and relied upon arms in high-leverage that probably didn't consistently belong there, but they had no choice because of injuries.
This year, the M's are hopeful to get a healthy season from Gregory Santos (eight games), while also getting back Matt Brash and Jackson Kowar in the first half of the season. Each of them missed the entire 2024 season because of Tommy John surgery. Beyond that, rookie Troy Taylor should provide a nice punch for the 'pen. However, he's working back from his own injury.
We heard Taylor was battling a lat issue earlier in February and we have yet to hear much about him at spring training, but we did get a small update on Friday from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Also, Troy Taylor, who reported to camp with a lat strain, will throw off the mound next week as he works his way back to full health.
Taylor made the jump from Double-A Arkansas to the Mariners bullpen late last season, appearing in 21 games and posting a 3.72 ERA with one save. In 19 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 25 batters with seven walks.
Taylor wouldn't figure to be ready for Opening Day, but hopefully he's not too far behind. Brash is slated to return by the end of April, and he and Taylor joining together could provide a nice boost for the group early in the season.
Taylor throws in the upper-90s, just like Santos, Brash and Andres Munoz.
The Mariners continue Cactus League play on Saturday against the White Sox at 12:10 p.m. PT.
