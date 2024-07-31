Seattle Mariners Provide Solid Injury Updates on Pair of Hugely Important Players
As the Seattle Mariners get set to turn the calendar toward the month of August, they've gotten a solid injury report on shortstop J.P. Crawford and superstar outfielder Julio Rodirguez.
The following report comes from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, who heard from President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto on Tuesday.
Jerry Dipoto looked out and saw Julio Rodriguez (ankle) and J.P. Crawford (broken hand) working out together on the field at T-Mobile Park as the M’s were completing the JT Chargois deal today.
Rodriguez and Crawford were put on the injured list during the last homestand and will be counted on upon their returns, which are still up in the air. Crawford was set to miss 4-6 weeks with his injury and has been out for about a week at this point, while Rodriguez was never given a definitive timetable other than that the team hoped he would be back shortly after the 10-day IL stint expired.
Dipoto echoed that on Tuesday, saying that he hoped Rodriguez could be back by the next homestand, which begins on Friday and extends into next week.
Rodriguez has had a down year by his All-Star standards but was coming around prior to getting hurt. He's hitting .263 this year with 11 home runs and will pair with Randy Arozarena when he returns to make an exciting outfield core.
Crawford has also slumped this year, hitting just .204 with nine home runs. He's had a hard time replicating his career year from 2023 (19 home runs, .266 average), but he's still a vital part of the team's offense.
The Mariners will look forward to adding them back to a roster that now features Arozarena and the newly-acquired Justin Turner.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 57-52 and will finish out a series with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
