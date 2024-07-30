Randy Arozarena Smokes First Home Run in Mariners Uniform on Monday
The Seattle Mariners were blown out on Monday by the Boston Red Sox, but it was another solid game for new Mariner Randy Arozarena.
The outfielder, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last week, went 2-for-3 with a double and his first home run as a Mariner. He has a hit in all three games he's played with Seattle. Seattle lost 14-7 to fall to 56-52 on the year. Because of a loss by the Houston Astros as well, Seattle remains tied for first place in the American League West.
Arozarena's home run made it 12-2 Boston and came off Nick Pivetta. The blast shouldn't come as a surprise considering that Arozarena has played games for years at Fenway Park as part of the Rays roster. He also has faced Pivetta for years, as Pivetta has been a mainstay in the Sox rotation since being acquired in 2020.
Arozarena is now hitting .219 for the season with 16 homers. The M's will hope that he can remain hot through the rest of the season to help Seattle win its first division title since 2001.
Though the Mariners remain tied with the Astros in the division, the loss was costly in terms of a potential wild card berth for Seattle. They are now 2.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals in that race and are 1.5 games back of the Red Sox as well.
Seattle and Boston will be back in action on Tuesday when George Kirby pitches against James Paxton. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.
