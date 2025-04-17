Seattle Mariners Put Together Balanced Showing in 5-3 Win Over Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners bounced back in a big way Wednesday to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. The Mariners improved to 9-9 on the season.
"Lots of good stuff tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Offensively, put a couple runs up early and continued to add on as we went. ... Just a real nice ball game all around and a good one to get tonight."
The Mariners' pitching staff had an uncharacteristically bad showing in an 8-4 loss against the Reds on Tuesday. Bryce Miller didn't let that be the case Wednesday.
Miller threw five innings and struck out eight batters. He allowed three hits, no runs and walked two batters.
"Main thing is I feel good, fastball felt good," Miller said after the game. "That's the best it's felt all season."
Miller was bolstered by another solid showcase from the Seattle lineup. Randy Arozarena got things going with an RBI double in the top of the first. Ben Williamson had the first RBI of his major league career one inning later with a single that bolstered the Mariners' lead to 2-0.
J.P. Crawford had an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Cal Raleigh had a solo homer in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. Raleigh's second homer gave Seattle a 5-0 lead. It was the fourth time in Raleigh's career he's homered from each side of the plate in the same game. He became the second-fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 home runs behind Alex Rodriguez.
"It's special," Raleigh said in a postgame interview. "It's kind of crazy to think about 100 home runs in general, much less in The Show. It's a cool feat. Hopefully we can still be talking when I hit 200."
Mariners reliever Troy Taylor entered the game in the seventh inning. It was his first outing of the season after being activated from the 15-day injured list Monday. Cincinnati got to Taylor in his first outing back and scored three runs on three hits. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-RBI double and Jose Trevino hit an RBI single. Relievers Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz pitched in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, and limited the damage to just those three runs. Munoz earned his seventh save of the season in as many opportunities.
Seattle will hope to get over .500 for the first time since Opening Day in the series finale against the Reds at 9:40 a.m. PT on Thursday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Brady Singer will start for Cincinnati.
