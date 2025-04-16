Veteran Pitcher Jesse Hahn Signs Minor League Contract With Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been taxed through 17 games of 2025 after beginning the season not at full strength.
Right-handed relievers Troy Taylor and Matt Brash began the year on the 15-day injured list with respective injuries (Taylor was only just activated from the IL on Monday). Since the season began, the Mariners have had to use the entire bullpen once have had to stretch relievers out for multiple multi-inning appearances.
Seattle has had to go to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers several times to make up for the bullpen's high usage. One of those pitchers, 35 year-old Jesse Hahn, is now back with the organization.
Hahn made two appearances for the Mariners. His first outing for the team against the San Francisco Giants on April 5 was the first time he pitched in the majors since April 11, 2021 when he was with the Kansas City Royals.
Hahn had a 0.00 ERA with three strikeouts in four innings pitched. He allowed one unearned run on three hits.
Hahn was designated for assignment by Seattle on April 9. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Rainiers on April 12. Due to his time served, Hahn was able to reject the assignment and he elected free agency on April 13. The Mariners signed him back to a minor league contract on Tuesday.
Hahn made one appearance for Tacoma before his contract was selected by Seattle on April 5. He pitched a scoreless inning and allowed just one hit.
Brash recently made a rehab appearance with the Rainiers and is nearing a return. Hahn could get another opportunity in the future depending on if or when the Mariners need to bolster a heavily-used bullpen.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS BLOW EARLY LEAD IN 8-4 LOSS TO CINCINNATI REDS: The Mariners pitching staff had an uncharacteristically bad showing and a two-home run game from Dylan Moore went to waste Tuesday against the Reds. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER EMERSON HANCOCK LIKELY TO GET CALLED UP ON ROAD TRIP: Indications are the Mariners will call up the former Georgia pitcher for his second start of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INFIELDER BEN WILLIAMSON TO MAKE MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT AGAINST REDS: The former Williams & Mary product and third baseman will play his first major league game Tuesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.