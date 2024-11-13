Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena Gets Awesome Social Media Shoutout For Viral Moment
So far this offseason, we've learned the winners of the Gold Glove Awards, Platinum Glove Awards and Silver Slugger Awards for the 2024 season.
Those traditional awards were good to the Seattle Mariners, with catcher Cal Raleigh capturing both the Gold and Platinum Glove honors. Dylan Moore also won a Gold Glove at the utility position in the American League.
Furthermore, Raleigh is currently up for the Heart & Hustle Award, which would be another notch in his belt for a fantastic 2024 campaign that saw him hit 34 homers and drive in 100 runs.
While the traditional awards are certainly impressive, there was also a fun award that went to a Mariners player on social media.
That's right, Randy Arozarena won the PitchingNinja Award for "most disrespectful at-bat" of the season. The "PitchingNinja" is obviously known to be pitching dominant, so for him to even acknowledge an offensive player is a shock in and of itself. It goes to show how awesome the moment for Arozarena was.
Playing against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 15, Arozarena stepped out of the box on three consecutive pitches before wailing a home run on a 3-0 count. It's not usually advised for hitters to step out of the box and give no appearance of swinging the bat, but Arozarena was able to use it to his advantage.
Perhaps he frustrated the pitcher on the first three pitches and then baited him into throwing a cookie in pitch four.
Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade deadline deal this year, Arozarena hit 20 homers and had 60 RBI this year. He also stole 20 bases.
