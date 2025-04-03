Seattle Mariners Rank Near Very Bottom of Extremely Important Category Through Seven Games
The Seattle Mariners currently have the second-lowest batting average in baseball. At .172, only the 0-7 Atlanta Braves have it worse offensively.
The difference? The Braves have taken on the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are a combined 15-0 entering play on Thursday. Both teams went to the playoffs last year and both teams are serious playoff contenders. It's fair to assume that the Braves, a team with playoff lineage of its own, will figure it out as we move forward.
It's also fair to worry that the Mariners won't. While, they won't hit .172 all season (we think), the Mariners are an organization that has struggled to develop and create offense over the last several seasons. After trading away Eugenio Suarez and letting Teoscar Hernandez walk before 2024, it's only gotten worse.
The M's led baseball in strikeouts a year ago and didn't do anything to upgrade the offense, only bringing in the likes of Rowdy Tellez and Miles Mastrobuoni this offseason. So far, the M's have only broken the four-run mark once through seven games. They were just one-hit by Casey Mize and a collection of Tigers' relievers on Tuesday.
If the M's are going to get better, they are going to have to rely on the new hitting philosophy of Kevin Seitzer, who was hired as hitting coach over the offseason. Furthermore, they'll need Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles and Cal Raleigh to get hot and carry the lineup as they did over the last month of 2024.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but will start a new series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday. First pitch is 1:35 p.m. PT.
