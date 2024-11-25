Seattle Mariners Re-Sign Young Pitcher to Minor League Deal
So far this offseason, the Seattle Mariners minor league moves can be summed up in one word: pitching.
Out of the 30-plus minor leaguers that have left the Mariners organization, most of them have been pitchers. The team has already had to see prospects like Luis Cervino and CJ Widger sign with other teams.
Seattle has offset some of the departures by re-signing some veteran hurlers like Casey Lawrence and Jesse Hahn. It's also brought over some former National League prospects like Adonis Medina and Yunior Marte.
The Mariners continued to build the depth back up with another move on Sunday.
Per a tweet from MLB Roster Moves (@RosterMoves_MLB on "X"), Seattle re-signed right-handed prospect Nick Payero to a minor league contract.
Payero was originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 5, 2023, out of Seton Hall.
Payero was released by the Reds on Aug. 4 and picked up by the Mariners on Aug. 8. Payero made seven starts in Seattle's farm system.
He made five starts for the organization's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. He posted a 2.93 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 27.2 innings pitched.
Payero was promoted to the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, on Sept. 12 and made two starts. He posted a 5.19 ERA with two strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched.
The Mariners farm system will likely undergo several shifts on every level. Seattle needs to integrate the 2024 draft picks that haven't yet debuted, and many of the go-to arms in Triple-A are either gone or will have a chance to find a spot on the major league roster.
Payero spent some time on the development list before throwing for the Rainiers. That might indicate that the team would prefer him to start the year at either a lower level in 2025.
