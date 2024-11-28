Seattle Mariners Recent Draft Pick Could Make His Debut as Soon as Next Season
The Seattle Mariners infield is the biggest position group in need of improvement in the offseason. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander have both said as much on multiple occasions.
Beyond the infield? The bullpen is the group that needs the most help.
Seattle had five players that were arbitration-eligible and they elected to non-tender two veterans on Friday: JT Chargois and Austin Voth.
The Mariners have signed several pitchers to minor league deals this offseason with invites to Spring Training and have returning hurlers that could factor into the front end of the bullpen in 2025.
But there's reportedly one relatively unknown name that could make an impact next season.
Per a story from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, fans could become familiar with 2024 third-round pick Hunter Cranton sooner than expected.
The former Kansas Jayhawk pitched nine games in relief for Seattle's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, in 2024. He had a 3.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched and didn't give up a home run.
Jude said the following about Cranton's 2025 outlook:
Another young right-hander to watch for: Hunter Cranton, the Mariners’ third-round draft pick this summer out of Kansas. Cranton has the best fastball in the system and is projected to rise quickly — with a potential major league call-up at some point in 2025.
As Jude mentioned, Cranton had the highest average velocity on his fastball than any other pitcher in Seattle's farm system. Per Baseball America, Cranton's heater averaged out at 97.2 miles an hour. He also has a slider that registered in the upper 80s.
Cranton got the final strikeout that clinched the Nuts' second consecutive California League championship.
Cranton turned 24 on Oct. 24, making him older for a rookie prospect.
Cranton's velocity and age could lead him to being fast-tracked to the major league bullpen, not unlike Troy Taylor was in 2024.
