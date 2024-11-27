Popular Website Predicts Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert to Maintain Form in 2025
The Seattle Mariners' 2025 season could be one of the most crucial in recent memory.
In 2024, the Mariners missed out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years. Four the fourth straight year, they found out their postseason fate in the last week of the regular season.
Seattle has sorted out the coaching staff with several hirings and departures formally announced in a news release on Tuesday. But there's still some questions regarding the roster.
One thing that likely won't change by the time Opening Day rolls around on March 27, 2024, is that the starting rotation will be elite.
Barring an unsuspected trade, the Mariners will be returning a starting pitching group that was arguably the best in baseball in 2024.
Heading that rotation will be Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert will enter 2025 coming off his first All-Star Game selection in 2024. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting and was named a finalist for Most Outstanding Pitcher for the MLB Players' Choice Awards.
Gilbert finished 2024 with a 3.23 ERA and joined the 200-inning/200-strikeout club with 220 fanned batters across 208.2 innings pitched. Out of Gilbert's team-leading 33 starts, 22 were quality.
Following Gilbert's great 2024, popular website FanGraphs has him maintaining a similar form in 2025, per their ZiPS projection model.
Gilbert posted a 4.1 fWAR (FanGraphs WAR) in 2024 and the ZiPS projections model has him posting a 4.0 fWAR in 2025.
Gilbert is projected to start one less game in 2025 than 2024 and fall slightly below a consecutive 200/200 season. The ZiPS model has him finishing with a 3.29 ERA with 190 strikeouts in 189 innings pitched.
The model projects the pitching staff to take a step back as a whole. The same predictions has Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller both posting above-3.50 ERAs after having sub-3.00 ERAs in 2024. They also have Gilbert and George Kirby as the only pitchers starting 30 or more games after four hurlers started 30 or more games for the team in 2024.
Gilbert will enter 2025 as the undisputed No. 1 pitcher in the rotation, in image and perception if not practice. Even if the rotation does regress, as FanGraphs predicts, his consistency and performance will likely help the group maintain its status as one of the best in the sport.
