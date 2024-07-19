Seattle Mariners Release Pitching Plan For Massive Weekend Series with Astros
The Seattle Mariners are preparing for arguably the most important series of the entire season this weekend against the Houston Astros.
The Mariners enter the season with a 1.0 game lead on the Astros in the American League West, but they've lost three straight games after dropping a series against the Angels before the All-Star break.
Heading into this weekend, the Mariners have one noticeable advantage. Their pitching staff is one of the best in the league and is healthy for the first time in a month. The Astros have six starting pitchers on the injured list. Those who aren't done for the season will be out through the Seattle series.
With that in mind, here's the probable pitching matchups for the three-game series:
Friday, July 19: Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Hunter Brown (Houston).
Castillo has bounced back from a rough June and has put together two quality starts in a row and has a 0.73 ERA during his two July outings. Brown has given up nine earned runs on 17 hits in his last two starts.
Saturday, July 20: George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Framber Valdez (Houston)
Kirby has seven consecutive quality starts going into Saturday and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs since May 24, according to MLB.com. Valdez has been one of the few healthy hurlers in Houston's injury-ravaged staff. He has two consecutive quality starts, but has let up three earned runs in two of his last three outings.
Saturday, July 21: Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Ronel Blanco (Houston)
Woo is still looking to find his footing. He went on the injured list on June 24 with a right hamstring strain. He had his first start off the IL on July 12 against the Los Angeles Angels and gave up four earned runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings pitched. Blanco has been another bright spot in the Astros' staff and has given up more than three earned runs just twice in 18 starts this season, according to MLB.com.
Seattle looks to have the advantage in two of the three pitching matchups (there's an argument to be had about Kirby vs. Valdez being a push). It will likely come down to the Mariners' struggling offense to provide the support to their elite staff.
