Seattle Mariners Pitching Staff is One of Only Staffs to Accomplish This Feat
The Seattle Mariners are going into the All-Star break with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games and coming off a series loss against the Los Angeles Angels.
With a little over two weeks to go before the MLB's trade deadline, there's going to be a lot of eyes checking to see what the Mariners do help their ailing offense.
One thing Seattle has no questions about though is its starting pitching.
The M's have three pitchers with 10 or more quality starts heading into the All-Star break. Luis Castillo has 12 (T-11th in baseball), George Kirby has 13 (T-4) and Logan Gilbert has 15 (T-1).
Quality starts are defined as a start where the pitcher goes at least six innings and allows three or less earned runs, according to MLB.com
According to TeamRankings.com, Seattle is the only team in the American League and one of two teams overall that has three pitchers with 10 or more quality starts heading into the All-Star break. The Philadelphia Phillies are the other one. They have the best record in all of baseball heading into the All-Star break.
Kirby has had seven consecutive quality starts and Gilbert has had seven in his last eight outings.
Kirby has a 3.29 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 20 starts, Gilbert has a 2.79 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 20 starts and Castillo and has a 3.53 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 20 starts.
Both Kirby and Gilbert have spent their entire careers with Seattle. Gilbert was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Stetson and Kirby was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Elon.
Castillo came to the Mariners via a trade in July 2022.
All three pitchers have been All-Stars for Seattle in the last two years. Kirby and Castillo were selected in 2023 and Gilbert was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, but will be unable to compete due to pitching on Sunday.
"I feel good (about the first half)," Gilbert said in a postgame interview Sunday. "I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot. ... (The team) is really close to where we need to be."
