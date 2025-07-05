Seattle Mariners Release Video Announcing Cal Raleigh Being Named All-Star Starter
SEATTLE — The All-Star Game is set to take place at 5 p.m. PT on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, and Cal Raleigh will begin the Midsummer Classic behind the plate.
The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher, in the midst of the greatest first-half by a player at his position in MLB history, was named the American League's starter on Wednesday (July 2). He won with 72% of the vote over Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays. He's the first M's catcher to be named an All-Star starter.
Seattle posted a video on "X" on Friday showing manager Dan Wilson announcing the news to the clubhouse and Raleigh. Wilson was the only other catcher in franchise history to be named an All-Star, which he accomplished in 1996.
Wilson listed off some of Raleigh's accomplishments through the first half of the season, which include the most home runs by a switch-hitter before the All-Star Break, the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star Break, one of five American League players ever with 33 or more home runs before the All-Star Break, the most steals by a Mariners catcher before the All-Star Break (nine) and a 5.6 WAR, which is the most by a catcher through the first half in MLB history.
Raleigh gave a speech after Wilson delivered the news:
"Thank you guys. I'm sorry for the last few day, I know it's been really annoying with all the Cal stuff. It's all over now. But thank you guys, staff and players, you guys have been awesome all year. It's definitely an honor and a dream come true. But I think it's gonna be a lot more fun in October winning a World Series with you guys."
In addition to the All-Star Game, Raleigh will compete in the Home Run Derby, which will take place at 5 p.m. PT on July 14.
