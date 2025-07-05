Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Pulls Even With Hall of Famer With 2-Homer Day
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners catcher/designated hitter Cal Raleigh has checked off MLB and franchise records in what feels like every other week this season. He added another M's record to his expansive list of them on the Fourth of July on Friday.
Raleigh hit two home runs in the Mariners' 6-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of his home crowd at T-Mobile Park on Friday. While Raleigh was being serenaded by the Seattle faithful with "MVP" chants, he matched another former Mariners MVP, Ken Griffey Jr., in an incredible statistic.
Raleigh's second homer of the day was his major league-leading 35th of the season. That mark set a single-season career-high for the recently-named All-Star, and matched Griffey for the most in Seattle history before the All-Star Break. Griffey set that mark in 1998. Raleigh has eight games before the All-Star Break.
Current Mariners manager Dan Wilson was Griffey's teammate when the latter set that mark in 1998.
"(I remember) just being in awe (of Griffey) like you are of Cal," Wilson said after the game Friday. "You feel like one home run, 'man, that's super majestic.' And then the next one is maybe even better. And it just continues. I don't think, for Cal, like it was for Junior, there isn't a ball park he doesn't feel like he'll be able to leave. Just seeing the ball well and if he gets the barrel to it, it's got a chance. I think the consistency Cal has shown to driving the ball has been outstanding."
Raleigh has has stayed even-keeled with all the records he's set, but he's acknowledged the greats that held them before him.
"To be mentioned with (Griffey), as somebody who's just iconic, is a legend, first-ballot Hall of Famer, I'm just blessed," Raleigh said. "Just trying to do the right thing and trying to keep it rolling. If I can try and be like that guy, that's a good guy to look up to."
Griffey, despite being retired for 15 years, is still around the franchise. He filmed a promo for Seattle during the club's campaign to get Raleigh into the All-Star Game. He and Raleigh have talked with several times over the course of the season.
"I got to talk to him a little bit when he came up for a couple series. ... Got to chat with him a little bit. It's always fun to have him around the clubhouse and just talk to him a little bit, hear about how he did and went about his business. I've talked to him on the phone once or twice, as well. He's a good one. He's one of the best of all time. It's hard to beat talking to somebody like that."
Raleigh is on pace to have the greatest season by a catcher in MLB history. If he stays on the track he's currently on, he could also join Griffey and Ichiro Suzuki as the only MVPs in the history of the Mariners.
