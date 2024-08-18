Seattle Mariners Reliever Putting Up Numbers That Pair with Him w/ Best Reliever in Game
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been an amalgamation of injuries, regressions, improvements and even an All-Star selection this season.
One one hand, the Mariners have seen long-term injuries to Matt Brash, Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier.
On another hand, Andres Munoz was named an All-Star.
Rookie Troy Taylor made his major league debut for Seattle and has looked generally solid in his few outings. But his spot in the bullpen came at the expense of some rough showings from Jhonathan Diaz, Jonathan Hernandez and Eduard Bazardo.
Volatile might be the best word to describe Mariners bullpen. But there's been a couple exceptions. One of them has been Collin Snider.
The third-year pro is in the middle of a career-best year and had another solid appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Snider was the first reliever out of the bullpen and took the mound from starter George Kirby in the bottom of the seventh. He helped retire the side in order.
It was the third of Snider's last six outings where he didn't allow a hit or give up a free base.
Snider has a 1.08 ERA in 26 appearances this year with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched. That pairs him with Cleveland Guardians close Emmanuel Clase as one of the top statistical relievers in the sport.
Per @MarinersPR:
If those stats hold until the end of the year — it would be more than three earned runs better then his previous career-high of 4.87 which he had in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals.
Snider was designated for assignment and claimed twice in the 2023 offseason. Seattle claimed him off waivers on Feb. 6 and was promoted to the big leagues on June 25. Snider's pick-up has been one of the more underrated acquisitions the team has made in the past year given the value they're getting from him.
The Mariners have had success cultivating bullpen arms in the last few years (Drew Steckenrider, Justin Topa, Paul Sewald) and Snider is the latest success story.
