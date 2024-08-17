Seattle Mariners Offense Continues to Struggle in Loss Against the Pittsburgh Pirates
A familiar story was read again on Saturday when the Seattle Mariners went up against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The offense couldn't take advantage of runners in scoring position and the bullpen couldn't keep the game within reach.
The Mariners fell 7-2 and dropped to 63-61 on the season. It was their fifth straight loss — tied for the longest losing streak of the season. The loss dropped Seattle to 3.5 games back in the American League West standings as of this posting.
Pittsburgh got to Seattle starter Luis Castillo quickly in what was an unusual off day for the eight-year veteran.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first to put the Pirates up 1-0.
Victor Robles tied the game up with an RBI single in the top of the second. Rowdy Tellez pulled the Pirates back ahead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth that put Pittsburgh back up 3-1.
The Mariners cut into the lead again in the top of the fifth off an RBI double from Jorge Polanco. That was the last run Seattle scored.
Holding on to a narrow lead — the Pirates bolstered their advantage with four runs in two innings. Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Jared Triolo hit a solo home run, Joe Bart hit an RBI double and Tellez hit an RBI ground-rule double — all in the bottom of the seventh — for the eventual final of 7-2.
The Mariners loaded the bases and had a chance to rally in the top of the ninth with no outs. Robles popped out and Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez both struck out to leave three runners on the base paths. They left 10 runners stranded for the game. Arozarena (0-for-5) and Dylan Moore (0-for-4) both earned golden sombreros and accounted for nine of Seattle's 14 strikeouts for the game.
Everyone knows the Mariners are struggling. Everyone knows the reasons the team is losing games. There's 38 games left in the season. With every loss the playoffs become less and less likely. Seattle needs to start winning. And it needs to start now.
