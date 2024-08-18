Seattle Mariners Snap Five-Game Skid With Dominant Showing Against Pittsburgh Pirates
The Seattle Mariners needed a win on Sunday. They were on a five-game losing streak — tied for their longest skid this season — and were at risk of falling five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
The Mariners got the job done and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 to improve their record to 64-61 on the season. The win kept them at four games behind the Astros in the AL West.
Seattle pulled the bats out of hibernation right out of the gate. Cal Raleigh hit a two-run home run to right field in the top of the first to put the Mariners up 2-0. It was Raleigh's only hit of the day (he went 1-for-5) but it was the only one Seattle needed from the potential Gold Glove catcher. Every player in the Mariners starting lineup recorded a base hit.
Victor Robles' first of two hits came in the top of the second. It was a two-run double that put Seattle up 4-0. The Mariners put up three more in the top of the fourth after a Josh Rojas hit a solo home run, Leo Rivas scored on a throwing error and Luke Raley hit an RBI sacrifice fly.
Dominic Canzone accounted for Seattle's third home run of the day with a solo shot to center field that made it 8-0 Mariners in the top of the fifth.
Pittsburgh finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth after Joey Bart hit a two-run homer to center.
Seattle scored its final two runs of the game in the top of the seventh after Raley scored on a grounder hit by Canzone and Rivas hit an RBI single.
The Pirates' final run came in the bottom of the eighth after Alika Williams scored on a passed ball. Williams' score resulted in the eventual final of 10-3.
The Mariners needed Sunday's win but they also needed the five games before it. The margin of error is razor thin in the playoff race. And Seattle will wrap up the nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers — arguably the favorites for the World Series this season.
There's 37 games left in the season for Seattle and the road to October is only getting bumpier.
Bryan Woo will get the start for the Mariners on Monday. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OFFENSE GOES QUIET AGAINST PIRATES: The Seattle Mariners went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, left 10 runners on base, lost their fifth-straight game and lost the series to the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-2 on Saturday. CLICK HERE
PIRATES SNAP 10-GAME LOSING STREAK AGAINST MARINERS: The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER GETS OFF DAY AFTER POOR PERFORMANCE: Seattle Mariners Outfielder Randy Arozarena was granted a day off on Sunday after he went 0-for-5 the day before. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady