Seattle Mariners Reliever Gabe Speier on Historic Franchise Pace
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the team's most dependable units over the past month. And a lot of that has to do with the hierarchy of the high-leverage arms being well established.
One of the Mariners go-to arms in close games has been left-hander Gabe Speier.
Speier has been the team's only left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen for most of the season. He most recently pitched 1.1 innings in Seattle's 3-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He struck out three batters and didn't give up a free base or allow a hit. He entered the game in the fifth inning after Logan Gilbert was pulled early after 4.2 innings pitched.
Speier has posted a 2.73 ERA this season with 48 strikeouts in 33 innings across 38 appearances. He's allowed an opposing batting average of .203 to go with a 0.97 WHIP.
Speier's season has also put him on a franchise-historic pace.
Among left-handed relievers with at least 50 innings pitched in Mariners history — Speier has an 11.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That mark is the most in franchise history for left-handed relievers and is almost a whole strikeout higher than the second-place pitcher, Oliver Perez (10.67).
Speier has bounced back this year after an injury-plagued 2024 that saw him struggle to find consistency. He was on the 15-day injured list from June 1-July 19, 2024, with a left rotator cuff strain. He had a 5.70 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 23.2 innings across 33 appearances in 2024.
