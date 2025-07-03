Logan Evans to Start Thursday in Major Rotation Shakeup For Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most impressive rookies this season will be tasked with delivering his team a series win against the Kansas City Royals.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed after the team's 3-2 win against the Royals on Wednesday that Logan Evans will start the final game of the four-game series at 7:10 p.m. PT on Thursday. Bryan Woo was originally scheduled to start. Seattle will clinch a series win with a victory after winning 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Evans will need to be recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, and a roster move will take place Thursday. The Mariners will move the rest of the rotation back a day and Woo will start the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
Seattle was down to four pitchers in the rotation after it optioned Emerson Hancock to Tacoma on Wednesday. His next turn to start would have been the series finale against the Pirates on Sunday.
Evans has posted a 3.38 ERA this season with 30 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched across seven starts. His last outing was against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 10. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in that outing.
Evans, who made his major league debut against the Miami Marlins on April 27, is responsible for the longest outing by a Seattle starter this season. He fanned four, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits (one home run) in eight innings against the Washington Nationals on May 27.
The Mariners are 45-41 and in second place in the American League West.
