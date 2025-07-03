Seattle Mariners Reliever Sees Impressive Streak Come to an End on Wednesday
SEATTLE — One of the best relievers on the Seattle Mariners saw his franchise-best streak come to an end on Wednesday night.
Matt Brash pitched for the Mariners in a 3-2 win against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run in one inning. It was his 20th appearance of the season.
Salvador Perez's RBI single snapped a streak of 19 consecutive games to begin the season for Brash without allowing an earned run. That mark was a franchise record and broke the previous record of 16 games set by Seattle closer, and Brash's teammate, Andres Munoz ,this season.
"I was trying not to think about it and just go out there and do my job," Brash said after the game Wednesday. "Obviously it's on your mind a little bit. But It was gonna end at some point, and I'm looking forward to getting out there and starting a new one. I'm just happy to be back, man. Happy to be back out there with the guys, I'm doing my thing. Just a cherry on top to have that streak."
Brash began the streak in his season debut against the Texas Rangers on May 3. It was his first outing since Sept. 30, 2023 as he missed all of 2024 and the first month of 2025 because of Tommy John surgery.
Brash has a 0.49 ERA this season with 19 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.
"We talked about the work him putting in the work to get back here," manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "And he was anxious and eager to get back. And I think that first outing he had, I believe it was in Texas (against the Rangers), just seemed so comfortable right away. And I think that's a testament to his experience and he's been out there before in those situations. He's a competitor. He wants to be out there, he wants the ball in those situations. He has just really thrived."
Brash has continued right where he's left off since making his return to the bullpen. And his continued dominance will play a key role as the Mariners look to make a playoff push.
The Mariners are 45-41 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS RIDE TIMELY HITTING TO 3-2 WIN OVER ROYALS: The Mariners got crucial hits when they needed them and the bullpen had an elite night to secure a series split over the Royals on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHAT CAL RALEIGH HAD TO SAY ABOUT ALL-STAR SELECTION: The Seattle Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher was named the American League starting catcher Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION STRUGGLING STARTING PITCHER TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Emerson Hancock will head back to the Rainiers after struggling his most recent starts. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.