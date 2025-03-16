Seattle Mariners Reliever Troy Taylor Continuing to Work His Way Back
PEORIA, Ariz. — The only new injury for the Seattle Mariners going into spring training was to one of their most impressive rookies from last year.
Mariners reliever Troy Taylor suffered a right lat strain in the offseason that has kept him out of Cactus League games this spring.
Taylor made his debut for Seattle on national television Aug. 11 against the New York Mets on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball in 2024.
Taylor remained with the team for the rest of the year and became a high-leverage reliever for the Mariners. He had a 3.72 ERA in 21 appearances and struck out 25 batters in 19.1 innings pitched. Taylor had an average fastball velocity of 97 mph and generated a whiff rate of 44.6% with a sweeper, per Baseball Savant.
And he's on his way back to being healthy.
Taylor has been cleared to throw since early in spring training. The most throwing he's done has been in bullpen sessions. Based on the sound of his fastballs, he's been regaining velocity.
Taylor threw another bullpen session on Sunday — the same day fellow reliever Matt Brash threw his second live bullpen of spring training.
Taylor is expected to return to return healthy early in the year. Brash is also anticipated to return late April or early May, barring any setbacks in his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
Including Brash and Taylor, the back end of the bullpen will also feature a healthy Gregory Santos, Collin Snider and 2024 All-Star closer Andres Munoz. And that group has the potential to be one of the best bullpens in the American League when everyone is healthy.
