Luis Castillo Reacts to Logan Gilbert Being Named Opening Day Starter For Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation was the team's most sure thing when spring training began. The group featured three All-Stars and two more pitchers heading into their third respective seasons in the majors. The only questions about the five hurlers were: how much better they could be in 2025 and who the Opening Day starter would be.
One of those questions was answered on Saturday.
Manager Dan Wilson announced in a news conference that Logan Gilbert, who made his first All-Star game in 2024, would start for the Mariners against the Athletics on March 27. He'll start over three-time All-Star Luis Castillo, who started Opening Day in the last two years.
Despite being unseated from his role, Castillo wasn't upset. He was excited for Gilbert.
"I'm super happy for (Gilbert)," Castillo said via translator Freddy Llanos in an interview Saturday. "I know when the manager pulled me in and told me he was going to give it to him, I was happy. Because I've had three, four opening days and this is his first one. And I just hope that he just continues — it's not (going to be) his first or his last."
Gilbert talked about Castillo as a huge resource for himself and the rest of the Seattle starters after the news broke Saturday. Castillo was humble discussing his influence on the other pitchers, but he's noticed the growth in Gilbert.
"I think the thing that impresses me the most is the way he works," Castillo said. "I mean you constantly see it. He's always out there working, tweaking little things. Whether it's mechanical or any of his pitches. So that's what I've learned, that I've been impressed with since I've met him. ... I think when we all get together, when we're there in a group, everybody's talking, giving each other advice. I don't feel like the head of the table. I feel like I'm part of the guys, I'm part of the rotation."
When Gilbert got the news, he was silent for several seconds while processing the information. Castillo was the one that told him to say something and encouraged him to be excited about the news.
"When the manager told us, (Gilbert) got the news and he was just sitting silent," Castillo said. "Whether he was thinking, 'is this real,' — I was the one who said 'say something! You're the opening day starter!'"
Castillo also reflected on his first Opening Day start, back in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds.
"I remember, I was in Cincinnati. The manager at the time called me in," Castillo said. "And when he gave me the news, I was a little in shock because of the great talent and rotation that was (with) the team at the time. So I remember I got the news, called my family and I know everybody was shocked that I got it. I was happy."
Castillo finished last season with a 3.64 ERA and struck out 175 batters in 175.1 innings pitched across 30 starts.
Gilbert described Opening Day as a holiday to him, where the best pitchers in the league go head-to-head. And Castillo recognizes the value in having multiple pitchers who own that moniker. And both he and Gilbert think the rest of the rotation are worthy of that honor, as well.
"It's something special having a guy here that's able to go through that," Castillo said. "It's opening day. It's the first game of the season. And I think having not just me, but now having another person that's able to step up in that role — and not just us two but there's more coming behind us — it's very special. It's a pretty special rotation."
