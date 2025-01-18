Seattle Mariners Reportedly Didn't Think Trade Target Was a Good Fit For T-Mobile Park
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners didn't think that Triston Casas was a good fit for T-Mobile Park.
Casas, the first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, was linked to the Mariners in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but the M's have ultimately decided not to pursue anything. Most of those rumors centered on the M's sending a pitcher to Boston, something they haven't wanted to do.
Per @MarinerMuse, who transcribed the Jude comments:
Adam Jude on the @MarineLayerPod on the Mariners’ interest in Triston Casas:
“The Mariners, by all accounts, did a deep dive. They did their homework. At the end of the day, they came to the conclusion that he wasn’t a great fit for T-Mobile Park.”
The 25-year-old Casas is an intriguing player, armed with excellent power. A first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2018, he made his major league debut in 2022. He hit 24 homers in 2023, but has struggled to stay healthy, finishing the year injured that season and missing 99 games in 2024.
There's no knowing why the team didn't feel Casas was a good fit in T-Mobile Park, but it could be because Casas likes to use the whole field, and the left-center field gap is one of the hardest places to hit for power at T-Mobile.
Furthermore, the Mariners already have a left-handed hitting first baseman in Luke Raley, maybe they felt Casas, though talented, would be redundant.
The Mariners report to spring training in Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 12.
