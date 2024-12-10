Seattle Mariners Reportedly 'Disinclined' to Move Young Pitchers in Trade Talks
The Seattle Mariners have been relatively quiet on the trade front aside from various rumors and speculation.
A lot of those rumors have involved the Mariners parting with a pitcher that was a part of one of the best rotations in baseball last season.
The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly asked Seattle for one of Logan Gilbert or George Kirby for third baseman Alec Bohm. That asking price was too much for the Mariners. And the Phillies weren't the only team to ask about a starting pitcher.
Per a story from Adam Jude and Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Boston Red Sox and Seattle exploratory trade talks early in the offseason for first baseman Triston Casas. Those conversations stalled when Boston asked for one of Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo in return.
Per the story, the Mariners are "disinclined" to trade either of the two young pitchers.
Miller and Woo both had sub-3.00 ERAs in 2024 and are coming off just their second respective seasons in the majors.
Woo nearly had the second perfect game in franchise history on Sept. 11 against the San Diego Padres. He made it 6.1 perfect innings before Fernando Tatis Jr. disrupted the bid for perfection with a home run.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said on Sept. 28 that trading a pitcher was "plan z" on the way the team prefers to improve in the offseason.
Recent reports have shown that the Mariners are unwilling to trade a starter one-for-one. If Seattle does make a deal involving a member of its rotation, then it will likely take a pretty big haul.
