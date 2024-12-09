Seattle Mariners Reportedly Had Trade Talks For Boston Red Sox First Baseman
The Seattle Mariners entered the start of MLB Winter Meetings on Monday with clear needs in the infield.
First base, second base and third base are the key positions in need of improvement before Opening Day on March 27, 2025. And the Mariners have been kicking the tires on possible trade acquisitions all offseason.
Seattle has talked with the Philadelphia Phillies for third baseman Alec Bohm, the Chicago Cubs for second baseman Nico Hoerner and first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger and there's even been rumors of talks of a three-team trade between the Mariners, Cubs and Chicago White Sox.
And it seems like Seattle also touched base with the Boston Red Sox early in the offseason.
Per a story from Ryan Divish and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Mariners and the Red Sox had "exploratory talks" about a deal that would send first baseman Triston Casas to the Pacific Northwest.
Per the story, the deal fell through when Boston asked for one of Seattle's young starting pitchers Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. The talks have not progressed so far.
Casas played just 63 games in 2024 and had a stint on the 60-day injured list due to a rib strain. He hit .241 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in his limited time. In 2023, Casas batted .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games played.
Woo and Miller are the two youngest pitchers in the Mariners rotation. Woo had a 2.89 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 121.1 innings pitched across 22 starts. Miller had a 2.94 ERA with 171 fanned batters in 180.1 innings pitched in 31 starts.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said on Sept. 28 that the idea of trading a starting pitcher is "plan z" on the list ways the team hopes to improve in the offseason. And it seems like Dipoto and the front office is steadfast on that mindset.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS COULD CLEAR UP SALARY TO SIGN ALONSO: There has been more speculation the Seattle Mariners could make a play for the MLB's former home run leader. CLICK HERE
POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET SASAKI TO MEET WITH TEAMS AFTER WINTER MEETINGS: A recent report stated that the Japanese ace is expected to begin meeting with and possibly negotiate with teams as soon as Dec. 15. CLICK HERE
REPORTER PROJECTS ALONSO TO SEATTLE ON HEFTY DEAL: The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Seattle Mariners as a fit for Pete Alonso on a seven-year, $189 million deal. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.