Seattle Mariners Reportedly Expect to Make Interesting Roster Move For Tuesday's Game
CHICAGO - Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson dropped an interesting nugget in his pre-game media availability on Monday afternoon before a series-opening contest with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Heading into the series, Tuesday's starting pitcher for the Mariners is listed as "to be determined."
When asked if he had a definitive plan for Tuesday's contest yet, here's what Wilson said: "I think Casey Lawrence will be added to the roster and you know, we'll go from there."
Now that doesn't mean that Lawrence will start, but he's certainly an option to take the ball for Seattle in the middle game of the series.
Lawrence, 37, has gone 1-1 with a 4.97 across five appearances this season. Four of those have come with the Mariners and one has come with the Toronto Blue Jays. With Seattle, he has a 3.60 ERA. A five-year veteran of the M's, Jays and St. Louis Cardinals, Lawrence is 5-5 lifetime with a 6.59 ERA.
He's appeared in games for the Mariners in the 2017, 2018, and 2025 seasons.
If Lawrence doesn't start the game on Tuesday, it's possible that Seattle goes with an "opener" and has Lawrence throw the "bulk" innings in relief.
Seattle enters the series at 26-19 overall and in first place in the American League West. They will send Luis Castillo to the mound in the opener against Davis Martin.
Beyond Tuesday, we know that rookie Logan Evans will get the ball in the series finale on Wednesday.
The White Sox enter the series at 14-33, which is the worst record in the American League.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the Mariners' recent slide and some of the criticism coming Dan Wilson's way. Should the Mariners have used Andres Munoz in the eighth inning against the Yankees? Should they have intentionally walked Aaron Judge on Wednesday? And what's the issue with the bullpen? Brady also raises a question about Logan Gilbert's impending return and catches up with Tacoma Rainiers standout Samad Taylor for an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
BIG QUESTION FOR GILBERT: Logan Gilbert is working his way back from a Grade 1 flexor strain, but when he comes back, will he be able to use his splitter? CLICK HERE:
CRITICIZING DAN? We spoke to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about some of the criticism that manager Dan Wilson has gotten for Seattle in the early going this year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.