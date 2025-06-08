Seattle Mariners Reportedly Expected to Be Among Most Aggressive Teams at Trade Deadline
Despite a recent slide, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly expected to be aggressive at the trade deadline.
That came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are expected to the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline. The Phillies will be looking for a center fielder and bullpen help, the Mariners are once again desperate for offense, the Cubs are seeking a front-line starter and relievers, and the Padres are searching for a left fielder.
The Mariners have fallen to 32-31 after losing 12 of their last 17 games. They've been beaten in series's by the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels over the last two weeks, with each of those teams at well under .500.
It's been a full-throttled failure for Seattle, who has seen offernsive struggles, bullpen struggles and issues in the rotation. While Nightengale says the Mariners will be on the hunt for offense, they really could go anywhere for help at this point.
Frankly, the Mariners need to play well enough over the next few weeks to make themselves buyers, because if it continues this way, they'll find themselves selling, which would be a major disappointment for a fanbase that has been one playoff berth since 2002.
Seattle will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Angels again at 1:07 pm. PT. George Kirby, who has gone 0-3 since returning from the injured list, will take the ball against left-hander Tyler Anderson.
