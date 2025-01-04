Seattle Mariners Could Trade For One of Los Angeles Dodgers Surplus Infielders
The Seattle Mariners offseason plans took another setback on Jan. 3 when Hye-seong Kim, the free agent middle infielder out of the Korean Baseball Organization, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mariners have been confirmed this offseason to extend contract offers to two players. The other was Carlos Santana, and both him and Kim chose to sign elsewhere.
Contrary to Santana's declination of Seattle's pursuits, Kim's refusal to sign to the Mariners might actually have opened up more trade targets for the team.
The Dodgers plan to move Mookie Betts back to shortstop for 2025. Gavin Lux will play second and Kim will be used in a "super utility" role according to a report from the Athletic's Los Angeles beat reporter, Fabian Ardaya.
Based on Ardaya's report, it doesn't look like Kim will be pushing anyone on the Dodgers out of a job. But it could make Los Angeles more willing to trade one of the surplus infielders it has, namely Lux.
The Mariners still need a second and third baseman and a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. And although Lux is slated to have a starting role, Kim's ability to play shortstop and second base does mitigate the need for Lux on the roster.
Lux put up middling numbers in 2024. He hit .251 to go with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 139 games played. His batting average dipped from the .276 he put up in 2023, but his homers and RBIs were both single-season career highs.
Lux hit .176 with one home run and four RBIs during Los Angeles' World Series run in the postseason.
Lux is set to earn $2.76 million in his Arbitration-2 season in 2025, according to Spotrac. But his playoff acumen at just 27 years-old and steady, if not unspectacular, bat could help Seattle.
But the issue becomes what the Mariners could offer the Dodgers to bring Lux to the Pacific Northwest.
Lux is slated for a starting role with Los Angeles, even after the team signed Kim. The club has a surplus of starting pitchers and could potentially have more if they manage to sign Japanese ace Roki Sasaki. That likely means Seattle couldn't successfully offer the 2024 champs a pitcher from its rotation in a trade.
If the Dodgers are interested in prospects, the Mariners have them in abundance. If the Dodgers want major league talent in return for Lux, then he will likely be another potential solution for Seattle can't (or won't) pull the trigger on.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
BASEBALL AMERICA LISTS MOST PRESSING NEED FOR SEATTLE MARINERS: The national publication joined many others in naming first base as the spot the Seattle Mariners need to address before 2025. CLICK HERE
OPINION: MARINERS NEED TO CHANGE OFFSEASON APPROACH TO SALVAGE OFFSEASON: The Seattle Mariners missed out on Hye-seong Kim despite being linked to him for months, and it's time for the team to do something different. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TARGET HYE-SEONG KIM SIGNS WITH DODGERS: The Korean middle infielder agreed to a three-year contract with the potential for five years with the defending World Series champions. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.