Seattle Mariners Reportedly Willing to Listen to Trade Offers For Pitcher Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly willing to listen to trade overtures for All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo. This came from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
Now, it's certainly possible that the M's would be willing to listen, but the idea of actually trading Castillo runs counter to everything they've said this offseason. Even before the season ended, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto declared the idea of trading a starting pitcher, "Plan Z."
Castillo is a vital part of the M's vaunted starting rotation. An All-Star in 2023, he went 11-12 this past season with a 3.64 ERA. He struck out 175 batters in 175.1 innings pitched. Very reliable since getting to Seattle, Castillo has made 30 starts or more in each of the two full seasons he's been with the Mariners.
While the Mariners don't want to trade Castillo, it could be the best way for them to add talent. Castillo is set to make $24 million in each of the next three years and while that's a relative bargain on the starting pitcher market, it might be too rich for the Mariners' blood. Freeing up some or all of that money would allow the M's more financial flexibility to go after positions of need, like second base or third base.
If the M's were to trade Castillo to the Red Sox, they could be looking at first baseman Triston Casas and/or top middle infield prospect Marcelo Mayer or top outfield prospect Roman Anthony. It should be noted that Castillo has a no-trade clause.
The winter meetings begin on Monday morning, so if there's smoke here, we should learn more soon.
