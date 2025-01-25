Seattle Mariners Rival Reportedly Met With Free Agent Pete Alonso
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to find at least one more infielder before Opening Day arrives on March 27.
The Mariners entered the offseason with needs at first base, second base and third. They found the answer to at least one of those positions when they signed Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal earlier this month.
If Seattle does find another infielder, then it might have to move fast. Because one of the top free agent infielders available might be finding a home with a rival sometime soon.
According to a report from New York Mets and New York Yankees on Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Ragazzo, free agent first baseman Pete Alonso had a meeting with the Los Angeles Angels on Jan. 23.
Alonso has spent all of his six-year career with the Mets. He's coming off a season where he hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs.
For most of the offseason, the perception was that the most likely scenario for Alonso was a reunion with New York. But recent reports have indicated that the Mets and Alonso were not close on a deal and the team expects him to sign elsewhere.
Reports have said that teams still in the market for Alonso outside New York were the Toronto Blue Jays and another unidentified team.
There was a hope among fans that the Mariners were that unidentified squad. Alonso is expected to sign for significantly less than what most executives and media thought he would when the offseason began.
If Seattle managed to move some salary, it would theoretically be able to sign Alonso.
But it seems like the rival Angels are the unidentified team. They have been busy this offseason, signing Yusei Kikuchi and Travis d'Arnaud, while also trading for slugger Jorge Soler.
